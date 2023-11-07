(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ice skating returns to downtown Colorado Springs for the 2023 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 10.

Skate in the Park is a popular holiday tradition in Colorado Springs, welcoming an average of 22,000 people each season. Adults and kids alike can gather for a festive and fun outing, whether you’re attending with family or a magical date night.

The skating rink is located on the northwest side of Acacia Park, at 115 East Platte Avenue, and will run from Friday, Nov. 10 until Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

The rink will welcome the public on Nov. 10, and the grand opening and tree lighting will offer a festive holiday celebration the following weekend. The ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, with a tree lighting to follow at 5:30 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating athletes will be on the ice at 6:40 p.m. for the grand opening. Skating sessions take place from 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with food and beverage trucks onsite and available for purchase.

Admission to the skating rink is $10 per skater and includes skates; children four and under are free with a paid adult. A $1 discount is available all season for guests with a valid military or first responder ID. Activities will be offered throughout the season, including an opportunity to skate with the Air Force Falcons and Colorado College Tigers hockey teams.

A full schedule, including hours and special events, is available at DowntownCS.com/Skate.