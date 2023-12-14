(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Since the sixth grade when he landed in Colorado Springs with his military family, a goal of Reggie Jackson’s was to come back home to play professional basketball.

“As a kid I used to say I was going to come back to Denver and win a championship,” said Denver Nuggets point guard Reggie Jackson. “So it’s all come full circle. My life’s been a dream.”

Jackson’s basketball career soared at Palmer High School, where he collected numerous awards including: First Team All-State, Gatorade Player of the Year, Metro League Player of the Year, and more. Over the years, he has not forgotten where he came from.

“I’ve just been appreciative of my time here like I’ve made bonds that last a lifetime,” said Jackson. “Friends, we’ve become family. And yeah, I just remember I think I was very blessed when I came back later in life and realized how much I got to play in open space, clean air, and just got to be outside and enjoy growing up as a kid.”

As a three-star recruit in high school, he got scouted by Boston College, a school that was on his radar.

“I just remember being a fan of Boston College when they went to the ACC. I remember as a kid saying, ‘I might go there if I was ever recruited by them’ and two years later it was kind of serendipity,” said Jackson.

Flash forward to the 2011 NBA Draft, when he was selected in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he competed with the best of the best. But three teams and thirteen years later, he had finally landed back home.

“[The Denver Nuggets are] a top three organization. Everybody’s committed. Everybody understands their role, what they’re supposed to do, what’s expected of them with everybody trying to be a star in the role,” said Jackson.

Little did he know, he joined a soon-to-be championship franchise for the first time ever.

“I never thought I’d be part of a championship team. The Denver Nuggets Championship team. It’s hard to believe if you grew up here, it’s hard to believe it was probably ever going to happen. I’ve gotten so close so many times. I’ve had great teams fall short, so you… start wondering if it’s ever possible?”

It became possible on June 12, when the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals 4-1.

Jackson, 33 years old, still continues to live out his dream playing for the Denver Nuggets.