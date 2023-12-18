Healing through artistry, a survivor's story to finding 'Joy'

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From overcoming the challenges of a lifelong disability to weathering the storm of exploitation and child abuse, one Colorado Springs woman is breaking free of the labels that once defined her and turning documents into dreams.

Happiness, radiance, and delight, that’s the definition of Joy Alona — a survivor, who finds balance through artistry.

“I am making beads for necklaces and bracelets,” said Alona. “I like making art with texture and feeling. And, I especially love making things with my hands.”

Courtesy: FOX21 Anchor Taylor Bishop, photo shows Joy Alona making jewelry through her business, Taking Labels, Creating Beauty.

Her brand is called Taking Labels, Creating Beauty.

Alona said, “Taking Labels, Creating Beauty came because I have a lot of things in my life that labeled me or that label me a certain way.”

Alona’s first label was a diagnosis of fetal alcohol syndrome. Her second label was a verdict, a victim of child abuse and exploitation.

“I didn’t like the idea of it saying, ‘victim, victim, victim.’ And, then all the paperwork from what I went through with being abused and exploited and all the paperwork from my disabilities with fetal alcohol syndrome and learning challenges and everything, I didn’t like any of that,” said Alona.

So, when life gave Alona labels, she made jewelry. “I got really upset one day and I took all that paperwork and ripped it up and put it in the blender and I thought, ‘I’m going to make something out of this,'” Alona said.

Using paper mache, she turned those documents into works of art. “I thought by taking those labels and creating something beautiful out of it, meaningful, I could also inspire people to do the same thing with their life,” said Alona.

While Alona found purpose in jewelry-making, something was still missing. “I was actually watching FOX21, [and] on Loving Living Local, I saw Sunrise Service Dogs.”

Courtesy: FOX21 Anchor Taylor Bishop, photo shows Sunrise Service Dogs on Loving Living Local.

Owner of Sunrise Service Dogs, Laura Edwards said, “We met Joy at first because she completed an application and then we got to talking and got to learn a little bit more about her story and wanting to hear about what her goals were for her life. And, a service dog was part of that.”

Libby is now Alona’s service dog in training, who she met for the very first time in July.

Courtesy: FOX21 Anchor Taylor Bishop, photo shows Libby, Alona’s service dog in training.

“She was sleeping under a table at Under the Sun Dog Training. And, Laura, who’s over at Sunrise Service Dogs, took me into the room where she was and said, ‘Come meet your new mom!’ And, she put her in my lap and sat on the ground with us and was talking with us about the beginning of our story together,” said Alona.

Edwards said, “You could see the hope, the glimmer, she was so excited to have this dog come into her life. What she may or may not recognize already is, that Libby’s love is 100% unconditional and always has been and always will be for her.”

With every jewelry sale, Alona is one step closer to reaching her fundraising goal of $10,000, which is the cost of Libby’s training.

“I don’t believe that the world or life owes me anything because of my situation and what I’ve been through. But I feel strongly about being able to support some of this for myself,” said Alona.

With Libby by her side, this “dog mom” is choosing only the labels she wants to keep, and that’s the true meaning of ‘Joy.’

Sunrise Service Dogs took care of half of Libby’s training expenses and Alona has already raised $3,000 of her $10,000 goal.

It’s the season of giving, so if you’d like to donate to Alona and Libby, click here.

“I want people to be reminded of their power and reminded of who they are and their value because everyone has value, no matter where they come from or their challenges,” Alona said.