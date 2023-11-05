(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mural dedicated to Gannon Stauch was unveiled Sunday morning, on Nov. 5, at 12 East Pikes Peak Avenue, helping mourners and reminding the community to love one another.

The 11-year-old is depicted in the mural to honor his life after his disappearance and murder in 2020.

“I want to thank Colorado… love one another is written here because in hard times when you didn’t see the opportunity for love, you gave it,” said Landen Hiott, Gannon’s mother.

The mural was painted by local artist and tattoo artist Paes 164, who has done murals memorializing Club Q victims and honoring police.