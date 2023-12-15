(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We Are Southern Colorado and FOX21 News wrapped up our ‘We Are Colorado Springs’ week as the Morning team took the show on the road Friday, Dec. 15, to the National Museum of World War II Aviation, where they broadcasted live from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All Friday morning, viewers got an inside look at the museum on Aviation Way, while also learning about restaurants, businesses, and landmarks that make Colorado Springs unique.

‘We Are Colorado Springs’ week began on Monday, Dec. 11, and will wrap up on Friday evening.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister joined Bill Klaers, the President and CEO of the National Museum of World War II Aviation, on Friday and toured the inside.

The museum opened to the public in 2012 and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found by clicking on the link above.