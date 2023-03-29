FOX21 Blood Drive 2023

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News and Vitalant are once again teaming up for a blood drive on Friday, April 21, 2023, all to help local health agencies.

Morning News Anchors Craig Coffey and Abbie Burke, Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister, and Live and Local Morning Reporter Julie Wilson, will be live all morning long on April 21, highlighting impactful stories of blood donors and speaking with Vitalant about the importance of blood donations.

Here’s what you need to know

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Location: First Command parking lot, 615 Wooten Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Time: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Schedule an appointment: Click here

Photo ID required for donation

Quick facts

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Approximately 30,000 units of blood are used in the U.S. each day.

One out of every seven people who enter a hospital will need blood.

One blood donation can save up to three lives.

First-time blood donors

Questions about the process? Click here for more information.

Nervous about donating? Click here for blood donation basics.

Prepare for your blood donation

Eat a healthy and low-fat meal and drink plenty of liquids.

Make sure to bring your ID, you will need it to donate.

All donors need to fill out and complete the Fast Track document, on the day of donation.

All donors under 18 will need to bring a Parent Permission slip.

To learn more about blood donations and their impact, watch FOX21 Morning News live on April 21, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.