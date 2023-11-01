(SPONSORED) — During the month of October 2023, the nonprofit, The PLACE, was nominated for the 3-Degree Guarantee, made possible through the partnership between FOX21 News and WireNut Home Services.

The total raised by the 3-Degree Guarantee in October was $1,620, all of which will be donated toward The PLACE and its mission.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit, click here to nominate them for future months.

The PLACE serves youth ages 15 to 24 who might be at risk of, or experiencing homelessness, by providing a shelter program for specific ages, while also working with those in need to find long-term housing solutions.

Services provided by the nonprofit include; an emergency youth shelter, street outreach, life skills classes, intensive case management, mental health and substance abuse treatment, medical care, education assistance, meals, employment coaching, and affordable housing options.

The PLACE’s outreach team also talks with youth who may still be on the street and welcomes them into the nonprofit’s programs. The Outreach team is also equipped with vital supplies from clean socks to HIV testing, to respond to the immediate needs of the youth they encounter.

Every year, the nonprofit serves about 600 youth across its different programs, and about 180 youth, yearly, in its shelter alone. The biggest need right now, according to the nonprofit, is about meeting the youth where they are, and offering a sense of belonging for them, while also working with youth individually on their own plans.

“The PLACE depends on the community to help fulfill our mission to ignite the potential in youth experiencing homelessness. Funding will support programs specifically designed to help youth exit the street and begin their journey to independence,” according to The PLACE.

Visit theplacecos.org or call the Development Department at (719) 338-9257.