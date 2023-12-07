(SPONSORED) — During the month of November 2023, the nonprofit, Give Pikes Peak, was nominated for the 3-Degree Guarantee, made possible through the partnership between FOX21 News and WireNut Home Services.

The total raised by the 3-Degree Guarantee in November was $1,620, all of which will be donated toward Give Pikes Peak and its mission.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit, click here to nominate them for future months.

Give Pikes Peak and the Give Campaign work to promote philanthropy in the Pikes Peak Region.

Each year it works with dozens of local nonprofits to participate in the Give Campaign, which goes from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

“Since 2009, we have raised over $17.5 Million for 265 nonprofits in our community,” wrote Give Pikes Peak. “Our local nonprofits are something we are proud of and grateful for the work they do in our community. Our goal is to lift them up and raise awareness of the important work they are doing right here in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Community.”

Victoria Norton, Executive Director of Give Pikes Peak, and Warren Peacock, People Department Manager for WireNut, joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister on Thursday, Dec. 7, to talk about the nonprofit and what it means to WireNut being able to support these local organizations.

“This year we have 63 nonprofits that are part of the Give Campaign… and we try to make philanthropy as easy as possible,” said Norton.

Norton explained that the money raised through the 3-Degree Guarantee will help support its training to other nonprofits in the region. “So, throughout the year, not just in the last two months of the year, we work with our nonprofit community to help them with best practices, more training, and that’s what we use this money for.”

“This is the season of giving… and the needs are so varied in our community,” said Peacock. “I think it’s just awesome what [Give Pikes Peak] is doing and when we have that variety, it’s easy to jump in and say, ‘Hey we would love to help as many people as we can’… so thank you for that.”

To learn more, visit givepikespeak.org.