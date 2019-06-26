Weather Whys: What makes a storm severe?

Thunderstorms form often in the late-Spring, Summer and early-Fall… some are stronger than others and some are considered severe. You might wonder what makes a storm “severe.” What is the criteria used to issue a warning for one storm but not another?

The criteria for a severe thunderstorm are based on hail size, wind strength and the threat of a tornado. When one or more of these conditions are met or expected to be met a warning is issued to give people nearby time to prepare and get to safety.

Hail can be incredibly damaging but the amount of hail is not necessarily important when warning a storm. A storm may dump a lot of very small hail in an area but a warning might not be issued. If you’re wondering why, take a moment to measure the hail that fell. If it is under an inch, it is not considered severe, even if it buried your yard. Hail that is 1″ or more is considered severe. A report of hail this large or radar indication that the hail is this large or might become 1″ or more will trigger a warning.

Wind is another big factor and can also cause damage on its own. Winds of 58 mph or more will trigger a severe thunderstorm warning. Strong winds can cause damage to trees, fences, power lines and more and can be very dangerous. Just because a warning is issued only for wind, does not mean it should be ignored.



Of course, when a tornado is reported or suspected to be possible a warning will also be immediately issued. It is important to take these warnings seriously because they are very dangerous.

Some dangerous weather does not warrant a severe thunderstorm warning. All thunderstorms have lightning. No matter how how loud it is or how much lightning is present a warning will not be issued for the storm. Flooding is also a threat with thunderstorms. Warnings for flooding are handled separately and do not make a storm “severe.”