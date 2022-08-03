TRINIDAD, Colo. — Founded in 1925, Trinidad State College was the very first community college in the state of Colorado, and offers an array of educational tracks to this day, along with a breathtaking campus.

“Trinidad State College is unlike any other institution of higher education in Colorado,” said Dr. Rhonda Epper, President of the College. “We have all the advantages of a traditional, residential liberal arts college, combined with career-focused programs, like nursing and teacher education. We have cybersecurity, we have construction trades, welding, automotive, we even have gunsmithing. And all of this is available here on this beautiful campus in Southern Colorado, with Fisher’s Peak State Park and just abundant recreational opportunities right at our front door.”

The college also strives to offer a high-value education at an affordable price. Dr. Epper said their tuition is about half of what students pay at a four-year university in Colorado.

“We know that paying for college is a daunting challenge for students and families. But we have lots of resources like financial aid, assistance and scholarships. We give away about $500,000 a year in scholarships,” said Dr. Epper.

Fall classes begin on August 22, so there is still plenty of time to register, and Dr. Epper said there is still room in their dorms. To learn more, head to trinidadstate.edu.