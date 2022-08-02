TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Trinidad Fire Department was established in 1891, a staff of 15 firefighters who work 48-hour shifts and respond to 1700 calls a year.

Station two was built in 1920, with extensions added in 2002. Two trucks are stationed there throughout the day, one of which has been serving the community for about 20 years.

“It’s just a real good community, kinda tight-knit. Everybody’s friendly, welcoming, and it’s a beautiful location to live in,” said Chief Dave Bacharach.

Chief Bacharach says the fire department will grow along with Trinidad to provide the services that the community needs.

The station can be contacted at (719)-846-3411.