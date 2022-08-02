TRINIDAD, Colo. — You don’t have to spend a penny to learn about the rich architecture, artifacts, and history of Trinidad. There are a couple of attractions in the city that you can do for free.

The Louden-Henritze Archaeology Museum is tucked away on the Trinidad State College campus that has 24 exhibits, which takes you back in time.

“All of the artifacts that you see are from our area,” Director Loretta Martin said. “So it’s kind of eye-opening for people, especially those who live here, to see that you found this stuff in Trinidad.”

The museum will show you local formations, stone tools, and fossils found in Trinidad. But you won’t see any dinosaurs at the museum.

“Trinidad was underwater – is a big shocker for people because they don’t realize that,” Martin added. “And then, of course, we have one of the K-T boundary sites in our area, and that’s the mass extinction of the dinosaurs. It happened about 65 million years ago so we have evidence of that in our area.”

Don’t be confused when you see two Mosasaurs, which are like sea reptiles but are not considered dinosaurs. One was dug up in 1966 and the other in 1998 when people were adding onto a house and discovered it.

“[The owner of the house] called and said, ‘we have these weird-looking rocks. Can somebody come up and look at them?’ And we went up and the first ones we saw were the vertebra, three vertebrae together. And I said, ‘This is a Mosausar.’ He said, ‘How do you know?’ And I said, ‘Because of what it’s laying in.’ We have it in the sand here, but it was in shale and that’s a giveaway that it was the mud at the bottom of the ocean 80 million years ago,” Martin explained.

The museum hours are Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The address for the museum is 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO 81082.



Buckle up, because the next free activity is the Trinidad Trolley. The trolley runs at the top of every hour Monday – Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and the last ride is at 4 p.m.

“Back in the day, in the 1800s, there were about 30,000 people in Trinidad because the mines were going strong,” Trolley Driver Richard Claflin said.

You can get a history lesson on the buildings that make up Trinidad and the town itself.

“Right over there, that’s the Library, that was built in 1904 and it’s made out of sandstone,” Claflin added. “I don’t go in there cause you have to read books but that’s a good-looking library.”

On the trolley, you’ll also learn what buildings will be refurbished and transformed into new spaces.

“That theater had three balconies in it, it had a ballroom in it and it could sit 1,150 people in there,” Claflin explained. “They are going to make it a theater again and possibly live theatre.”

Head to the Welcome Center located at 309 Nevada Ave. to get on the Trinidad Trolley.





If walking is more your style, there’s also a free guided audio tour to do on your own. To read more about Trinidad Historical Architecture click here.