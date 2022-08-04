TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Food Court at the Marketplace has many businesses but one man owns two of them.

Andrew Stevens owner of The Wing Pit and Trinidad Roasting Co. started his businesses about a year and a half ago during the pandemic.

“Lot of people called me crazy, but you know we’re here in America, and a lot of business owners do crazy things,” said Stevens. “So we opened up in the middle of the pandemic and it’s actually been really good.”

Stevens runs the places with his wife, he has two employees. Running a breakfast place and then a lunch and dinner place leads to some long days, Stevens sometimes works from four in the morning till eight at night.