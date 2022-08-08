TRINIDAD, Colo. — Chef KK looks to bring international food to Trinidad.

“So, I just want to give my experience to these people, to try the new food, new taste to this town,” said Chef KK

Chef KK’s aim is to bring international cuisine to Trinidad, Sunset Bar & Grille features Thai, American Steak, Indian, Japanese sushi, and specializes in seafood.

Chef KK doesn’t want the people of Trinidad to need to travel to Pueblo or Denver to try different foods.

For more information on Sunset Bar & Grille, you can find them online.