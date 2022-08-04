TRINIDAD, Colo. — Peak Performance & Fitness is a local business hoping to bring a healthy lifestyle to people.

Cody Roberts was born and raised in Trinidad, getting his degree in Nebraska studying exercise science and nutrition. After a few years in therapy, he moved back to his home in Trinidad and opened his training facility.

The facility allows Roberts to work with every type of exercise, he runs BootCamp classes, strength classes, personal training, and athletic training.

“Not a whole lot of people get outside, or are active anymore, or if the weather is bad they won’t move around. So if we’re inside can’t complain about the weather,” said Roberts.

If you would like to contact Roberts or learn more information you can find him on Facebook.