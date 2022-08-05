TRINIDAD, Colo. — A family-owned business operating for over fifty years struggled during covid but the local community kept them running.

The Monteleone family has had a business in Trinidad since 1953, starting as a produce store, then a deli and for the last 34 years, they have had a restaurant. Like all businesses, they struggled during Covid.

“Our local people, they saved us so we just are very grateful for our local people,” said Kim Monteleone.

The store is mostly takeout, with a few tables opened only three months ago. They are open Wednesday through Saturday. More information can be found on their Facebook page.