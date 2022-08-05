TRINIDAD, Colo. — Amy Ruscetti, Executive Director of Trinidad Chamber of Commerce is seeing a lot more businesses opening up in town, and joining the community.

Ruscetti says it’s a great place to open a business because Trinidad is family oriented, there is no hustle and bustle like the bigger cities. The chamber helps its members by helping them unite and exceed.

“We just want to see everyone, blow up and come to Trinidad,” said Ruscetti.

Trinidad’s scenery makes it an inviting place to live and work, either in Trinidad or from home.