TRINIDAD, Colo. — Las Animas Grill is a farm-to-table grill one block off of the river, where community and history are important.

Las Animas Grill features local meat and produce, and a hometown feel with old community pictures on the walls. History and community are important to Jay Gonzales, the owner of Las Animas Grill.

“We do what we can to buy the local products when we can… Because I understand how much more that dollar means inside that community,” said Gonzales. “When I see that farmer, that rancher out there, and I see their kids with shoes on their feet I know I helped be a part of that.”

You can find Las Animas Grill at 341 N Commercial St. in Trinidad, and follow them on Facebook to check out their menu.