TRINIDAD, Colo. — A local Trinidad classic rock station works to help out the community.

KCRT is a classic rock station, that has been family owned and operated for the last 30 years. The KCRT has been in operation for 76 years, starting as an AM station and then becoming an FM station that covers Southern Colorado, Northern New Mexico, and the entire San Luis Valley.

David Phillips began working at the station when the Phillips family bought the station thirty years ago. Phillips fell in love the first day he worked in radio, knowing that this is wanted he wanted to do.

KCRT is always trying to help the community, they cover the local news and local sports games, and they give away $50,000 in free advertising for the community.

“The people, I mean it’s the people. There are just so many people here in Trinidad that work hard to build and grow Trinidad,” said Phillips.