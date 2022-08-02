TRINIDAD, Colo. — Gary Garcia built his business in 1992 and he has been building furniture ever since.

Garcia got into carpentry growing up as a hobby, later building a business in downtown Trinidad in 1992. He wanted to be off the interstate and catch people from all over the country so he built the current home of his business in 1995, having been there ever since.

Garcia builds wooden furniture, his favorite is making beds. He makes beds in about 12 different styles, and it takes Garcia about two days to build a custom bed. A popular piece in the summer is a bench with a small table mounted in the middle.

FOX21 News, Gary’s Log Furniture

His masterpiece was a 40-foot bar for a business downtown, it took him three months to build a large project like that.

Garcia says that screws and wood glue are what make something really strong. The main machine that he uses to make the furniture is a lathe machine used to shape the pieces he uses in his constructions.

You can find Garcia at his Facebook Gary’s Log Furniture or call him (719)-846-0233.