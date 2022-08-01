TRINIDAD, Colo. — As part of our We Are Trinidad feature, FOX21’s Ashley Nanfria visited the quaint border town to highlight the rich history of Trinidad, exemplified at Fort Wooten Veteran’s Memorial Square.

The 31,000 square-foot building was built in 1936 by WWI veteran I.B. Rogers. Rogers wanted to give back to all those who fought in the first World War, and worked with federal and state governments to build the memorial.

The memorial was designed by a local Trinidad woman, Marion Barnes, and the sandstone used in its construction was quarried locally in Trinidad.

The historic landmark also serves as a resource center for local veterans, and is a member of the Las Animas County Veterans Council. To learn more about the Veterans Council and the services they help to provide for veterans of all www.lacveterans.com.