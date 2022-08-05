TRINIDAD, Colo. — Camilla Campbell has owned Curly’s Bead and Gift Emporium for 15 years, adapting to the changing times.

The store started as just a bead store, then over the years, they have grown its selection to feature jewelry, clothing, lights, and gifts.

“We still are a major bead store. We will always be a major bead store,” said Campbell.

Campbell finds the small businesses here are friendly and have a wonderful network.

“I was born and raised in Trinidad…We have a wonderful network, that people come from out of town and they think all our businesses are just wonderful downtown,” said Campbell “And our shopowners are just as friendly as everything, so they love coming to town.”

Curly’s Bead and Gift Emporium can be found online.