TRINIDAD, Colo. — Trinidad has so much to offer: from breathtaking views and recreation to delicious local food options, there is something for everyone in Trinidad.

Think waffles are just for breakfast? Think again! FOX21’s Ashley Nanfria stopped by the Trinidad Waffle Company to find out what’s in store for your taste buds when you visit this unique local restaurant – featuring sandwiches… with waffles for bread!

From cheese steak waffles, to southwestern waffles, to the classics you know and love, the Trinidad Waffle Company has something unique – and delicious – in store. You can visit their website at trinidadwafflecompany.com to peruse their mouth-watering menu.