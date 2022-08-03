TRINIDAD, Colo. — The A.R. Mitchell Museum has become more than a space celebrating the pulp western artist, and to show what it’s all about, Allyson Sheumaker, Executive Director of the museum, took FOX21’s Ashley Nanfria on a tour.

The A.R. Mitchell Museum is located in the old Jamieson Department Store. After the store closed, the museum took over the space and used it to display the works of Arthur Roy Mitchell, who was known for his pulp western magazine illustrations.

The museum features a gallery of artists, mostly Colorado-based, to honor Mitchell who became an art educator, starting the art department at what was the Trinidad State Junior College, now Trinidad State College.

The first Friday of every month is feautures an art walk in downtown Trinidad, where businesses stay open later and there is live music all along Main Street. August will feature the gallery’s curator Cody Kuehl.

To learn more go to the museum’s website.