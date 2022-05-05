CAÑON CITY, Colo. — This week, Cañon City has stolen a ‘pizza’ our hearts. We checked out a local staple that has been feeding families for over 20 years.

Pizza Madness is located in historic downtown Canon City at 509 Main Street, offering delicious pies, salads, sandwiches, and more. Owner Beth Katchmar said the small town feel of Cañon City is perfect for her business, because the community is so friendly and welcoming. “I walk up and down the streets, going to the bank and the post office every day, and everybody waves and says ‘hi’ to me… Everybody doesn’t know everybody, but they know enough people that it’s a very friendly, home-town kind of feel.”

Pizza Madness has something to offer everyone, whether you’re looking for a place for date nights or fun for the whole family. They offer arcade games and entertainment, featuring an on-staff magician on Friday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. who has been the house magician for 23 years!

Pizza Madness – offering a slice of Cañon City goodness.