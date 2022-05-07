CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Some of the crowd favorites at the Cañon City Blossom & Music Festival were happening on Friday.

The carnival was in full swing Friday night, with hundreds enjoying rides, games, and fair food. The carnival is open Saturday night until midnight and again Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for unlimited rides. Click here for more information on the carnival.

The Royal Gorge Rodeo also kicked off Friday night, with hundreds in the crowd cheering on the events. This is the oldest continuous rodeo in Colorado. They’ve been doing rodeos since 1872, and they’re keeping the tradition alive.

Events are happening again Saturday. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 5 p.m., with events through the night. You can watch bull riding, roping, and wild horse racing to name a few events. Find more details here.