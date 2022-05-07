CAÑON CITY, Colo. — First built-in 1883 in Silver Cliff, Colorado, Hotel St. Cloud now sits in the heart of downtown Cañon City.

After it went up for auction, the Hotel was acquired by Hospitality Company, Unbridled, in 2018. The team at Unbridled is now in the process of restoring it to what it once was. Currently, they are in phase one of three in the renovation after delays due to the coronavirus slowed them down.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson learned more about the multi-million dollar renovation, what it took to get going, and when Hotel St. Cloud will be back open for the public to enjoy.

Unbridled said it would not be able to complete the project without the help from its many partners, including; Penrose Furnishings & Fremont Makers, HW Houston, and FNB Las Animas.