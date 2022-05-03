CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Lots of folks start their day off at Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop in Cañon City. You’ll find it on Fremont Drive, just west of Greydene Avenue.

And, while the shop doesn’t have a big online presence, it sure seems to focus in on the right things — their baked goods. Happy reviewers mentioned particular fondness for Roller’s apple fritters and chocolate iced donuts.

Willard Gordon talked with FOX21 Storm Team’s Matt Meister, from a table in Roller’s, packed with friends, with one of those chocolate iced donuts on his plate.

One of the top traits of Cañon City, he said, is the climate.

In fact, the annual “BestPlaces Comfort Index” for Canon City is 7.5 (10=best), which means it is one of the most pleasant places in Colorado.

And that means it’s a good place to golf, at least that’s what Gordon thinks. He’s now 25 years retired from years on the job at Ideal Cement Company (now Holcim/LaFarge Cement).

“I’ve enjoyed lots of golf. Not always in the fairway, but I play it anyway,” Gordon admitted to Meister.

“Well, you’re just trying to see the whole course, right?” Meister asked?

“Yes,” Gordon told him. “I want to get a good view of the whole thing.”

The two public golf courses in the Cañon City area: