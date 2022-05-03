CAÑON CITY, Colo. — In celebration of Cañon City turning 150 years old, the theme for this year’s annual Music and Blossom Festival is The Adventure Continues!

The festival begins on Wednesday, May 4th and runs through the 8th. It dates back to possibly the 1860s, when it began as a celebration of the harvest and the bountiful fruit that came from Cañon City. Today, the event boasts a parade, carnival, local vendors, rodeo, 5k fun run, and plenty of live music.

Festivities begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with Wright’s Amusements Giant Carnival, featuring rides and entertainment for all ages. Wednesday is canned food night, so bring 2 canned food items to donate and receive $10 off a ride wristband for unlimited rides!

On Saturday the fun ramps up, starting with the 5k RunBlossom at 7 a.m. showcasing the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail. In celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration, runners are encouraged to dress in their best decades themed outfits. This year, the festival has also added a virtual event to the fun run so anyone can partake at a time and pace that works for them. For more information on the run and how to register, head to the RunBlossom registration page.

Following the fun run is a whirlwind of excitement, including a craft fair, blossoms in the park, live music, and the main event, the Blossom Festival Parade starting at 1 p.m.

Previous years’ festivities courtesy of Cañon City Blossom Festival on Facebook

For more information and to view a full schedule of events, go to ccblossomfestival.com