Remarkable Women Winner: Natally Griffin

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is celebrating remarkable women in southern Colorado by spending the past several weeks sharing the stories of four women who were nominated by their friends or loved ones.

Out of dozens of submissions, FOX21 narrowed nominees down to the four most remarkable women in our community. But only one is the top winner and her story is nothing short of remarkable.

“I always live like if this is my last day on earth, I want to make as many people smile as I can or help as many as I can,” said Tally Griffin.

Tally Griffin is FOX21’s Remarkable Women Contest winner and her story is already making an impact.

“Doing crossing guard duty the next morning after my story aired, some of the kids were coming to me saying how much of an inspiration I was and also some of the parents said, ‘Hey I thought I knew who you were and I really didn’t and it was awesome that we were having conversations at the dinner table tonight about how to inspire others and what giving back meant’,” said Griffin. “Thank you, thank you so much. It is an honor and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to go out to New York and represent Colorado!”

Griffin wins an all-expensed paid trip to New York City to see the Mel Robbins Show live in studio.