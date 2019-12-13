Nominate a Hometown Hero for an American Red Cross award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The American Red Cross is once again seeking nominations for its annual Hometown Heroes award.
The award honors people and organizations who:
- Saved a life within the past year using first aid, CPR or an AED.
- Embody the spirit of humanitarian service, volunteerism, commitment to community, compassion, and/or impartial service to help those in need.
- Demonstrate dedication to preparing for or preventing disasters and emergencies.
- Have rendered great support to members of our military.
- Saved lives through his or her actions in the armed forces.
Hometown Heroes will be honored at a luncheon March 5 at the Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.
Nominations will be accepted through January 5.