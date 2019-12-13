Nominate a Hometown Hero for an American Red Cross award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The American Red Cross is once again seeking nominations for its annual Hometown Heroes award.

The award honors people and organizations who:

Saved a life within the past year using first aid, CPR or an AED.

Embody the spirit of humanitarian service, volunteerism, commitment to community, compassion, and/or impartial service to help those in need.

Demonstrate dedication to preparing for or preventing disasters and emergencies.

Have rendered great support to members of our military.

Saved lives through his or her actions in the armed forces.

>> Nominate a Hometown Hero.

Hometown Heroes will be honored at a luncheon March 5 at the Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.

Nominations will be accepted through January 5.

