Nominate a Hometown Hero for an American Red Cross award

Features

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The American Red Cross is once again seeking nominations for its annual Hometown Heroes award.

The award honors people and organizations who:

  • Saved a life within the past year using first aid, CPR or an AED.
  • Embody the spirit of humanitarian service, volunteerism, commitment to community, compassion, and/or impartial service to help those in need.
  • Demonstrate dedication to preparing for or preventing disasters and emergencies.
  • Have rendered great support to members of our military.
  • Saved lives through his or her actions in the armed forces.

>> Nominate a Hometown Hero.

Hometown Heroes will be honored at a luncheon March 5 at the Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.

Nominations will be accepted through January 5.

>> Nominate a Hometown Hero.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local