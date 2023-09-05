(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — As the school year gets back in full swing, Woodland Park School District is prioritizing the mental health of its students. The district is partnering with a Colorado Springs therapy company, Mindsight Health, which will pair students with therapists to focus on their individual needs.

Woodland Park Superintendent Ken Witt said the partnership makes sense.

“In terms of, you know, finding the right partner. You look around and you take a look at who is really committed to making certain that they’re supporting not just the student in their setting in the school, but the family, and integrating that therapy and those needs in a way that the student is fully supported,” Witt elaborated.

According to the annual ‘Kids Count in Colorado’ report, mental health resources like these are lacking across the state. According to the report, 113 schools in Colorado are without a licensed psychologist, and 35 school districts don’t have a school counselor.

Woodland Park wants to buck that trend. “We were delighted to identify this group as being committed to the right kind of mental health, we believe,” Witt said.

In the high school, there will be a dedicated space where students will be able to meet privately with a Mindsight Health professional. The service is available to all students in the Woodland Park School District.