​(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) is backing research into the possible use of psychedelic substances to treat mental illness.

Researchers will gather evidence on the potential use and safety of psychedelic compounds like Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and psilocybin for treating veterans with PTSD and depression.

This is the first time since the 1960’s that the VA put money toward researching these substances.

According to VA news, through this new research opportunity, the VA intends to gather definitive scientific evidence on the potential efficacy and safety of psychedelic compounds such as MDMA and psilocybin when used in conjunction with psychotherapy to treat veterans with PTSD and depression.

“Our nation’s Veterans deserve the very best care, and VA is constantly supporting innovations to deliver that,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “This is an important step to explore the efficacy of a potential new set of promising treatments that could improve the health and quality of life for veterans.”