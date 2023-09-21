(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Face It TOGETHER and Serenity Recovery Connection are teaming up to host an annual addiction awareness event and rally on Saturday, Sept. 23 at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs.

Presented by: Serenity Recovery Connection and Face It TOGETHER Date: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: America the Beautiful Park (126 Cimino Drive)

As part of National Recovery Month, the free event that is open to the public will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday with the inspirational ‘March Into the Light’ walk. “As those who struggle with addiction walk from darkness into the light of recovery, we will walk into the sunrise as a powerful reminder that none of us are alone on our journeys,” wrote Face It TOGETHER on its website.

The event will continue with a 5K fun run and will include local and nationally renowned speakers, food trucks, wellness vendors, and other family-friendly activities until 3 p.m.

“We’re joining in this space to advocate for people in recovery and their families,” said Trudy Hodges, CEO of Serenity Recovery Connection. “We want to elevate the voices of those in recovery and increase access to free recovery support when people need it most.”

“We’re so grateful for the support of the SOCO community and the trust of those we serve who are willing to share their stories of wellness,” said Wendy White, CEO of Face It TOGETHER. “An entire community – working together and learning from each other – provides valuable connection and allows us to continue positively impacting lives.”