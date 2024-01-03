(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Making New Year’s resolutions can be good for you!

The National Alliance of Mental Illness says, that when done correctly, setting goals can boost self-esteem, confidence, personal growth, and a sense of accomplishment. They added, to identify areas of improvement but try not to overwhelm yourself with too many goals.

To better motivate yourself, examine why you’d like these changes and make sure that desire comes from you rather than society’s expectations or others’ opinions.