(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Throughout September, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness.

National suicide prevention month aims to spread information and resources about suicide to those who may feel like they have run out of options in dealing with their mental health. With schools now back in session, this also applies to students.

“Mental health problems like anxiety and depression in kids are not just transient things that tend to go away,” said Benjamin Mullin, PhD, child and adolescent psychologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Because everyone has a role in preventing suicide, FOX21 spoke with mental health experts to learn how the Southern Colorado community can take action.

If you know someone who has recently ended a relationship, has had financial challenges, experiences substance use disorder or is navigating loss and grief, take a moment to text or call to check in or invite them to do something with you.

Mental health experts at Colorado Children’s Hospital are also advising parents to keep an eye on any behavioral changes your child may show. They say a good example of this would be a lack of motivation, change in interests and an increase in anxiety and depression.

Health leaders say early detection of anxiety in children and increasing access to resources can change the trajectory of their mental health.

“Early signs of anxiety and depression in life predict all kind of problems into late adolescence and adulthood,” Mullin added.

If you or someone you know are struggling, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text.