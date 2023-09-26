(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Deaths by suicide have increased in El Paso County in nearly every demographic. This has been a major concern for several years and now is the time to talk about it—September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

In this Southern Colorado military community, one bright spot in which the rates have decreased over the last year, is among veterans.

“I think this time of year being suicide prevention month, we really want to emphasize how people can ask for help,” said Damian McCab, Director of Behavioral Health for UCHealth at Memorial Hospital and also Next Chapter.

“One of the biggest barrirers to seeking help or psycho-social help in advance of a crisis,” McCabe said. “There is the stigma surrounding asking for help. It’s the barrier that people face when they go to ask for help with something sensitive for their psychological well being or mental health.”

Next Chapter was created over a year ago through state legislation and a grant, to look into suicides among military members, veterans and their families. It has already made an impact, with a decrease in deaths by suicide in that time.

“We had three goals. We wanted to do something about the suicide rates, reduce it, or at least plateau it out and turn it around,” McCabe added. “Create a call to action — have the community talking about suicide prevention. Then, create a no-cost access to behavioral health care.”

With Next Chapter already seeing success, McCabe said El Paso County would like to roll out a similar approach to all populations in Southern Colorado.

If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, the easiest way to ask for help is to dial 988. If you’re a veteran, press one.