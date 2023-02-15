(SPONSORED) — While Valentine’s Day celebrates love, it can also bring stress. Millions of Americans say their mental health worsens around the holiday.

A Betterhelp survey revealed around 15 million adults in the U.S. say their mental health is worse around Valentine’s Day. The survey says young adults especially stress about their love lives.

So how do you overcome loneliness on a day dedicated to love? Mental health experts say it all starts with you.

“It’s important to love yourself first. If you don’t know how to do that you won’t be able to fill that with anything from that external environment,” said Christine Khan, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. “So take that as a self care day, go out with friends, have a nice dinner at home, and just do those things that make you happy.”

Doctors also recommend limiting your screen time on Valentine’s Day because by browsing social media you could feel more left out.