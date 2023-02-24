(SPONSORED) — A report by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) finds teen girls in the United States are experiencing hopelessness or sadness at new levels.

While all teens reported increasing mental health challenges and experiences of violence and suicidal thoughts, teen girls are fairing worse than boys across nearly all measures.

According to the CDC, one in three seriously considered attempting suicide, up almost 60% from a decade ago, and one in five experienced sexual violence, up 20% since 2017 when the CDC started monitoring the measure. The CDC said more than one in ten had also been forced to have sex, the first increase since the CDC began monitoring.

“The scary part too, is that Colorado is actually on the top of suicide for adolescents and even children, so that’s something that needs to be addressed,” said Christine Khan, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. “That starts with opening conversations from the beginning that mental health is important. Talk about your feelings and your day.”

Mental health experts also recommend keeping an eye on changes in behavior in your teen, if they become more withdrawn or impulsive that could be a sign of depression.