(SPONSORED) — FOX21 News is hosting another primetime panel on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 p.m. focusing on substance use and recovery among veterans. The panel will be hosted by Evening Anchors, Scott Kilbury and Taylor Bishop.

El Paso County is home to five military installations and about 86,000 veterans, and the panel will focus on the mental health and addiction of veterans and active-duty service members.

FOX21 gathered panelists from two, local recovery centers; Recovery Unlimited and Serenity Recovery Connection. Topics will range from; explaining the correlation between serving in the military and mental health or addictions, addressing the negative stereotypes and prejudices associated with mental illness and alcohol abuse within the military community, and how family or community members can gain awareness on the topic and help veterans, just to name a few.

Tune in on Wednesday evening at 9:30 p.m. to watch the full 30-minute special. FOX21 News will also upload the full special after it airs in the video player above.