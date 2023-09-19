(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Join us for a FOX21 Prime Time Panel, Let’s Talk Mental Health: Substance Use & Recovery, Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m.

We have gathered a panel of experts to talk about the underlying causes of addiction, the stigma surrounding substance use disorders, and resources to find help for yourself or a loved one.

This panel is sponsored by Serenity Recovery Connection and Recovery Unlimited.

You can contact resources at Serenity Recovery Connection by calling 719-465-2295 or visiting SRCHope.org. Recovery Unlimited can be reached by calling 719-358-7338 or visiting their website at RecoveryUnlimited.biz.