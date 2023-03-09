(SPONSORED) — FOX21 News is hosting another primetime panel – Let’s Talk Mental Health: Love and Relationships. We’ve gathered a panel of experts that will speak on mental illnesses and how they can affect our relationships.

The panel will air on Friday, March 10 at 9:30 p.m. on FOX21 News. You can also watch the panel after it airs on Friday evening, in the video player above.

During the panel discussion, Omar and Christine Khan, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, also husband and wife, will join FOX21 evening anchors Taylor Bishop and Scott Kilbury.

Topics will be discussed as they relate to mental health for relationships among significant others, families, and friends.

‘Let’s Talk Mental Health,’ is an initiative by FOX21 News, Loving Living Local, and our devoted sponsors focused on building awareness around mental health and well-being.