Rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts are extremely high among college students.

According to the American College Health Association, more than 77% of college students experienced moderate to serious psychological distress last year.

In the same survery, 54% of college students met the criteria for experiencing extreme loneliness and 12% tried to harm themselves within the year.

Mental health experts from Colorado Christian University say investments in mental health research is not helping tackle the issue.

“There are three P’s to address in order for mental health to decrease, people, place, and purpose. We need to have meaningful connections in our lives. We need to address the things happening and the systems we are engaged in and we have to instill a sense of meaning and hope in people,” said Dr. Ryan Burkhart, Dean of School of Counseling at Colorado Christian University.

