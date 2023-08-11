(COLORADO SPRINGS) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a doctor and her daughter are going public with their story to try and help save a life.
Madigan Duffy attempted to take her own life as a young teenager and struggled with depression. Her mom, a physician, said even she missed some of the signs.
Dr. Aimee Duffy said signs that your child may be suicidal are:
- Sudden loss of interest
- Social withdrawal
- Changes in sleep patterns
- Loss of appetite or changes in eating habits
- Decline in academic performance
- Loss of interest in personal hygiene
If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat, or text.
The duo also shares their story in a new best-selling book called, “Why Can’t She See Me?” which can be found on Amazon. Watch their full interview on FOX21 Morning News in the video player above.