(COLORADO SPRINGS) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a doctor and her daughter are going public with their story to try and help save a life.

Madigan Duffy attempted to take her own life as a young teenager and struggled with depression. Her mom, a physician, said even she missed some of the signs.

Dr. Aimee Duffy said signs that your child may be suicidal are:

Sudden loss of interest Social withdrawal Changes in sleep patterns Loss of appetite or changes in eating habits Decline in academic performance Loss of interest in personal hygiene

If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat, or text.

The duo also shares their story in a new best-selling book called, “Why Can’t She See Me?” which can be found on Amazon. Watch their full interview on FOX21 Morning News in the video player above.