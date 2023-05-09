(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Children’s Hospital Colorado held a virtual mental health town hall on May 9 to address the mental health crisis in our youth, youth substance abuse, and tips on creating a routine for children when transitioning to summer schedules.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Children’s Hospital Colorado stressed the importance of our youth’s mental health.

Children’s Hospital Colorado shared that the month of May can be a stressful time with SATs, final exams, prom, and graduation, which can all impact children’s mental health.

Children’s Hospital Colorado said the number of mental health patients has decreased but the numbers have not gone back down to pre-pandemic levels.

The presentation outlined youth substance use and how individuals with substance use disorders are less likely to seek treatment. Also up for discussion – the warning signs for parents to look for in their children, including drastic changes in friendships, a noticeable lack of or increase in energy when performing daily activities, and changes in appetite.

Resources are online for helping parents navigate the conversation about teen substance use.

Local resources were shared in helping youth substance abuse including Youth Healthcare Alliance, University of Colorado Department of Psychiatry, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Tips were also shared on how to check in with your child’s mental health by creating a plan in dealing with stressful events and having conversations about emotional health as a daily practice.

Another key topic of discussion was supporting children in transitioning to summer and a change in routine. Several tips provided included bringing structure into the new summer schedule, planning a list of things for the family to do together, and having socially engaged activities for the child.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is addressing mental health needs with three areas of prevention and health promotion.

This includes education about mental health, promoting healthy social-emotional development for children ages 3-18, and increasing access to mental health services.