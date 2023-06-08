(SPONSORED) — People often use stress and anxiety interchangeably, but what is the difference between the two and what are the best ways to manage both? FOX21 News spoke with Christine Khan, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with Springs Behavioral Health to get the answers.

According to health experts, stress is a reaction to something happening now, while anxiety is a reaction to something that may happen in the future. Some stress is normal and helpful, however, extreme stress that persists over time can cause health problems.

“Anxiety is not necessarily a bad thing, you know, people look at though ‘I’m anxious,’ well there is a line of where anxiety becomes so difficult that you can’t deal with everyday life and that is when it crosses that line of becoming an issue, whereas anxiety, if we don’t have any of it, no one is going to get stuff done,” explained Khan.

Anxiety disorders are common and affect almost 30% of American adults at some point in life. All are treatable, most commonly with medication and relaxation.