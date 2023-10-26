(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Collective Health Partners is opening an intensive outpatient program in Colorado Springs this month.

Officials say the program is meant to treat people struggling with mental health issues, and is designed to provide more intensive treatment than traditional outpatient therapy, by offering three hours of group therapy, three days a week.

Collective Health Partners says this high-intensity service will help provide more mental health resources to our state and local communities.

“I think now is as good a time as ever to really begin to destigmatize mental health here in the community. I think when we look at the need, particularly at an intensive level, there’s never been a more appropriate time,” said James Garofalo of Collective Health Partners.

You can learn more about Collective Health Partners and the services they plan to provide in Southern Colorado at CollectiveHealthPartners.com.