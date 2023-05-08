(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Children’s Hospital Colorado will host a virtual town hall for parents to engage in a conversation about their kids’ mental health.

The forum will be presented from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, and is free and open to the public. Pediatric experts and presenters will discuss a variety of timely topics, including year-end school stressors, mood disorders, suicide risk, substance use warning signs and more.

Click here to register and reserve your spot for the online event.

Participants will also learn about community resources and will have the opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A.

Panelists will include doctors with Children’s Hospital Colorado, as well as psychiatric and behavioral experts. The forum will be moderated by Zach Zaslow, Vice President of Advocacy and Community Health.