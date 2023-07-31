(COLORADO) — Colorado representatives Joe Neguse (D-CO) and Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) have introduced legislation to study and improve access to mental health care services for America’s farmers and ranchers.

“You think about, for example, droughts and wildfires and the financial pressures that, unfortunately, that have been brought to bear on our small farmers,” Neguse said. “All of these obstacles and these challenges create a confluence of crisis that is facing a lot of folks that live in rural communities.”

If passed, the bill would provide up to half a dozen free mental health care sessions with a local practitioner to rural areas and it could be done anonymously if needed.

“This bill would do something very simple. It tries to provide a necessary and important lifeline,” said Neguse.

This legislation also requires a feasibility study on including six reimbursable therapy sessions by providers that are trained and dedicated to serving the needs of farmers, ranchers, and their family members, through the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) Program – modeled after the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program (CAAMHP).

Farmers and ranchers face unique challenges across the Rocky Mountain West, as they fight to preserve their livelihoods through wildfires, severe drought, and other extreme weather events. At the same time, many agriculture and rural communities lack reliable access to mental health care and addiction services.

CAAMPH is a successful model of Colorado ingenuity – Coloradans coming together to improve the mental health of people new to the field and those with multigenerational farms and ranches.

Representative Neguse said he hopes he can attach the legislation to the Farm Bill as an amendment when it is taken up in September.