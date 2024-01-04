(SPONSORED) — The holidays and new year are meant to be a time of celebration and togetherness. Unfortunately, those who have experienced trauma or loss may experience sadness instead. Mental health experts say while grief recovery is not a one-size-fits-all process, there are ways to manage the moments that trigger extreme sadness.

“I think reaching out to social support and family and friends is a really good way to help combat the seasonal effective blues that we get during the winter time and the holiday season,”

Lori Stalcar of Diversus Health said.

They tell us it’s important to identify your needs and honor them by communicating clearly to help ensure that you have a built-in support system.

“Reaching out to a provider if you feel that’s necessary, but I think just coming together as a community is going to be a good way,” Stalcar said.

They also suggest talking to those who are important to you to find out their holiday plans and make time to see them in advance.